Rolls-Royce layoffs: Flight engine maker refutes claims of 3,000 job cuts

British engine maker Rolls-Royce has made no decisions regarding changes to its workforce, a company spokesperson said on Saturday, refuting recent reports of expected layoffs. The company dismissed the claims made in The Sunday Times, stating that any suggestion of job cuts was mere speculation.

The report indicated that Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic had hired consultants, led by McKinsey, to streamline the company. The report further stated that part of the program would involve merging non-manufacturing departments in Rolls's civil aerospace, defense, and power systems divisions. It also suggested that the supposed cuts could affect approximately 3,000 non-manufacturing staff members.

A spokesperson from Rolls-Royce told Reuters that no decisions had been made regarding any potential impact on employees. They emphasized that the claims of layoffs were baseless and purely speculative.

Tufan Erginbilgic, who assumed the role of Rolls-Royce CEO in January, has been vocal about the need for the company to improve its cash generation, reduce debt, and invest in its future. As part of this strategy, a comprehensive strategic review was initiated by Erginbilgic, with the results expected to be presented in the latter half of 2023.

Rolls-Royce is a prominent provider of engines for Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 planes. It has stressed that potential organizational efficiencies are part of a broader transformation effort and not indicative of imminent job cuts.

Rolls-Royce's spokesperson concluded, "We are working diligently on various initiatives to transform our business, and any rumors about workforce changes are premature. Our priority remains the long-term success of Rolls-Royce and the well-being of our employees."

Also read: Amid layoffs, Alibaba pledges to hire 15,000 people this year

Also read: Layoffs at Meta India: Employees in marketing, admin, HR fired