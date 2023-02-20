Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is coming soon: What to expect? Features, design and more

The much-anticipated Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to be launched in India in September 2023, with a price range of Rs 260,000 to Rs 270,000. The company has begun testing of the Himalayan 450, as the adventure tourer was recently seen cruising in Ladakh's harsh conditions.



As per the company website, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will come with long travel USD forks, a tire-hugging front fender, a monoshock at the rear, a side-slung exhaust, spoked wheels, and a big windscreen at the front. Large handlebars and disc brakes on both ends will make off-road riding even easier.



The Himalayan 450 is said to get dual-channel ABS with an off-road option that disables the ABS for the rear wheels, LED lighting, and potentially a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel combination. The motorcycle, which is intended to be an off-road tourer, could also include a digital instrument console with Royal Enfield's Tripper feature.



The much-anticipated bike is expected to be equipped with the company's first liquid-cooled motor. The engine will be a 450 cc single-cylinder unit with a top power output of 40 horsepower and a 6-speed transmission.



With liquid cooling, an engine may operate more efficiently for longer periods of time, resulting in higher highway performance and fewer pauses to let the motor cool down. In order to lessen strain on the engine and prolong its life, RE is said to regulate and maintain a low power output.

The new Himalayan 450 will definitely come up with upgraded features, but that doesn’t mean it will be lighter in weight.

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is said to compete with the Yezdi Adventure, KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G 310 GS and the upcoming TVS 310 ADV.

