Greaves Cotton's EV subsidiary forays into e-scooter segment, launches Ampere Zeal EX; check details here

The 163-year-old engineering company Greaves Cotton’s electric mobility business Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL) on Friday made a foray into entry-level e-scooter segment with its Ampere Zeal EX, available at an introductory price of around Rs 69,900. The sporty two-wheeler is targeted at young buyers for their city-riding needs.



“With the launch of the new Ampere Zeal EX, we intend to provide our consumers with a superb riding experience in an affordable and cleaner way, and without any range anxiety,” Sanjay Behl, CEO and Executive Director of Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL) said.

According to GEMPL, the scooter’s youthful style with sporty decals, and dual tone colour makes it an aspirational product for the young generation. The Zeal EX has a certified high range of 120 km and will be equipped with CAN-enabled Lithium-ion Battery, a large battery pack, multiple ride modes, side stand sensor, and more. It will be available in three colours—Stone Grey, Ivory White, and Indigo Blue.



“The e-scooter is built for everyday mobility needs of India's youth and offers excellent product features, embodying comfort, performance, and safety. We are confident that the Zeal EX will play a key role in lowering entry barrier and accelerating the adoption of sustainable mobility among the youth that’s looking for a sporty electric scooter at an attractive price,” Behl said.

The company believes that the product is well-positioned to emerge as a go-to, sustainable choice for young riders pan India. GEMPL— which has a strong presence in both electric 2-wheeler and electric 3-wheeler segments—has expanded into the business of EV technology, designing, and manufacturing in the past 13 years. It is aiming to create an affordable and sustainable ecosystem, for uninterrupted, clean, last-mile mobility solutions in the country.

Also Read: Elon Musk shuts 2 out of 3 Twitter India offices: Report