Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Honda CB350, Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Top 5 350cc bikes to check out for office to weekend

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Best budget option

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is among the most affordable motorcycles in this segment, with ex-showroom prices ranging from approximately ₹1.38 lakh to ₹1.70 lakh. It uses a 349cc engine and can deliver around 36 km/pl, making it a practical choice for regular city travel.

Its compact design and relatively manageable dimensions make the Hunter easier to ride through congested roads than larger, heavier motorcycles. The bike also offers a comfortable riding position and strong low-end performance. It is best suited for buyers who want the 350cc experience without spending close to ₹2 lakh.

Royal Enfield Classic 350: Comfortable and proven

The Classic 350 remains one of the most popular choices in the segment. Its price starts at around ₹1.87 lakh and rises to approximately ₹2.24 lakh, ex-showroom, depending on the variant.

Advertisement

The motorcycle offers relaxed ergonomics, a refined engine and a distinctive retro design. Its claimed mileage is around 41.5 km/pl in some comparisons, although real-world fuel efficiency will depend on traffic, riding style and maintenance.

The Classic 350 is a better choice for riders who want a comfortable motorcycle for both office commuting and occasional highway trips. However, its higher weight can make stop-and-go traffic slightly tiring.

Honda CB350

The Honda CB350 is designed for buyers who want a refined engine, comfortable ergonomics and a premium riding experience. Its price starts at approximately ₹1.97 lakh, ex-showroom, while the claimed mileage is around 42.17 km/pl.

The motorcycle is suitable for daily office commutes as well as longer weekend rides. Its relaxed riding position and smooth performance make it comfortable on highways and city roads. However, buyers should check the availability of a Honda BigWing dealership and service centre in their area before purchasing.

Advertisement

Honda H’ness CB350

The Honda H’ness CB350 is another option for riders looking for a classic-style motorcycle with a comfortable riding position and smooth performance. It is aimed at buyers who want a premium 350cc bike that can handle everyday commuting and occasional long-distance rides.

The H’ness CB350 offers a spacious riding posture and refined engine performance, making it suitable for extended commutes. Its ownership experience may depend on access to Honda’s BigWing service network, which is not available in every city. Prospective buyers should therefore confirm the location of the nearest dealership, service centre and parts support before making a decision.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is a comfortable cruiser-style motorcycle designed for riders who prefer a relaxed and easy-going riding experience. Powered by a 349cc engine, it offers smooth performance with strong low- and mid-range torque, making it suitable for daily office commutes as well as weekend rides.

The Meteor 350 gets a low seat height and relaxed riding position, which can make longer journeys more comfortable. Its stable handling and highway-friendly character also make it a suitable choice for riders who regularly travel outside the city. However, its longer wheelbase and cruiser-orientated design can make it slightly less convenient to manoeuvre through heavy city traffic compared with more compact motorcycles.

Advertisement

For buyers looking for a 350cc motorcycle that combines everyday practicality with long-distance comfort and classic cruiser styling, the Meteor 350 is a strong option.

Which 350cc Bike Should You Choose?

Before making a purchase, it is worth taking a test ride and comparing the motorcycles based on your daily route, traffic conditions, riding posture, fuel efficiency and availability of service facilities in your area. Each motorcycle offers a different balance of comfort, performance and practicality, so the right choice will ultimately depend on your individual commuting needs and riding preferences.

