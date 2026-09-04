Why 7% GDP growth may not be enough: Former RBI governor’s reality check on India’s growth story

Missing private investment engine

Subbarao identifies private investment as the first major vulnerability.

India’s overall investment rate has remained around 33% of GDP, but much of the recent investment push has come from the government. Private corporate investment is estimated at about 11% of GDP, well below its peak of nearly 17% in 2008.

That gap matters because public investment can provide an initial boost, but sustained expansion ultimately requires companies to invest in factories, technology and new supply chains.

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The paradox is that corporate cash reserves are high, bank balance sheets are in a position to lend and infrastructure has improved significantly. Yet much of corporate India remains cautious about committing capital. Investment has been concentrated in areas such as renewable energy, telecommunications, data centres and electronics, as well as among a limited number of large business groups.

For Subbarao, uncertainty over future demand, expected returns and regulatory conditions is keeping the broader private investment cycle from taking off. Without that cycle, maintaining growth above 7% for the next decade could become increasingly difficult.

GDP is growing, but where are the jobs?

The second challenge is the disconnect between economic output and employment.

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Agriculture contributes roughly 15% of GDP but employs nearly half of India’s workforce. Manufacturing accounts for about 13% of GDP while employing around 11% of workers. Meanwhile, high-value sectors such as IT, finance and business services generate about 15% of GDP but directly employ only around 3% of the workforce.

This imbalance highlights a central challenge for India: its fastest-growing sectors are often capital- and skill-intensive and therefore cannot absorb workers at the scale required.

Subbarao argues that India needs a structural shift similar to the transformation seen in East Asia, where workers moved from low-productivity agriculture into manufacturing and modern services.

Manufacturing remains particularly important because of its ability to create jobs at scale. India’s more than $100 billion in annual imports from China also presents an opportunity for domestic producers, while greater participation in global value chains could boost both exports and employment.

A K-shaped economy

The third vulnerability is the uneven distribution of growth. Subbarao points to a widening divide between a thriving formal urban economy and large sections of the population facing stagnant incomes.

Financial markets, premium real estate, luxury consumption and the start-up ecosystem have expanded rapidly, while rural wage growth has remained weak after accounting for food inflation.

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More than 85% of the workforce remains in informal employment, according to the article.

The result is what Subbarao describes as a K-shaped cleavage. Demand for premium products is growing much faster than demand for entry-level mass-market goods.

This matters beyond inequality. Broad-based income growth is crucial for creating sustained mass consumption, which in turn can encourage companies to invest. If consumption is concentrated among a relatively small section of society, the potential size of the domestic mass market remains constrained.

India’s innovation deficit

Subbarao sees another challenge emerging as India seeks to move beyond middle-income status: innovation.

The country has a large pool of engineering talent and a strong software ecosystem, but research and development spending remains around 0.7% of GDP, compared with 3% or more in advanced innovation economies.

India has become a major user of frontier technologies, but remains a relatively small producer of core intellectual property in areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and advanced manufacturing.

That gap could become increasingly important as traditional sources of growth — cheap labour, capital accumulation and favourable demographics — become insufficient to propel an economy toward advanced-country status.

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Demographic dividend is not automatic

India’s young population remains one of its biggest economic advantages. With a median age of roughly 28, the country has a demographic profile significantly younger than China and Europe.

But Subbarao warns that demographics alone do not guarantee prosperity.

The dividend depends on whether India can educate and train its workforce for productive employment. If job creation fails to keep pace with the expanding labour force, the same demographic advantage could become a liability.

That makes the race between employment generation and labour-force growth one of the defining economic challenges of the coming decade.

What India needs to do next

Subbarao does not dismiss India’s recent economic achievements. He argues that the country’s macroeconomic management, infrastructure expansion and digital public infrastructure represent significant institutional breakthroughs.

But the next phase will require translating those achievements into deeper structural gains.

His prescription centres on three priorities: revive private investment through a more predictable regulatory environment and lower compliance burdens; move workers from low-productivity agriculture into manufacturing and modern services through better skills, logistics and urban infrastructure; and devote greater attention to human capital, education, health and R&D alongside physical infrastructure.