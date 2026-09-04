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RVNL shares in focus: Railway sector firm bags Rs 405-crore order, check details

RVNL shares in focus: Railway sector firm bags Rs 405-crore order, check details

RVNL209.30(1.60%)

RVNL share price: RVNL stock closed at Rs 209.50 on Thursday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 42,742 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 4, 2026 9:14 AM IST
RVNL shares in focus: Railway sector firm bags Rs 405-crore order, check details The multibagger railway stock is down 41.26% this year and fallen 64% in two years. 

RVNL share price: Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) are in focus today after the railway sector firm said it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) from East Coast Railway for a Rs 404.88 crore project.

RVNL stock closed at Rs 209.50 on Thursday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 42,742 crore.

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The project relates to, “Execution of Roadbed, Minor Bridges, Major Bridges RUBs/LHS, Building Works, Supply of Ballast, P. Way Linking and Other Allied Works including Utility Shifting of S&T and Electrification Works such as General Service Works including Power Supply Arrangements, Shifting and Modification of HT and LT Lines Between Khurda Road - Gangadharpur in connection with Execution of work of 3rd Line between Nergundi-Barang (22 km) and Khurda RoadVizianagaram (363 km) on Bhadrak-Vizianagaram Section (385 km)."

The project is to be completed within 30 months.

The multibagger railway stock is down 41.26% this year and fallen 64% in two years. The stock trades near its 52 week low of Rs 203.95 reached on September 2, 2026.

RVNL is an executing arm of Indian Railways and works for and on behalf of the ministry for projects assigned to it for execution. It works on a turnkey basis and undertakes the full cycle of project development from conceptualisation to commissioning including stages of design, preparation of estimates, calling and award of contracts, project and contract management.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 4, 2026 9:14 AM IST
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