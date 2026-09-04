RVNL shares in focus: Railway sector firm bags Rs 405-crore order, check details

The project relates to, “Execution of Roadbed, Minor Bridges, Major Bridges RUBs/LHS, Building Works, Supply of Ballast, P. Way Linking and Other Allied Works including Utility Shifting of S&T and Electrification Works such as General Service Works including Power Supply Arrangements, Shifting and Modification of HT and LT Lines Between Khurda Road - Gangadharpur in connection with Execution of work of 3rd Line between Nergundi-Barang (22 km) and Khurda RoadVizianagaram (363 km) on Bhadrak-Vizianagaram Section (385 km)."

The project is to be completed within 30 months.

The multibagger railway stock is down 41.26% this year and fallen 64% in two years. The stock trades near its 52 week low of Rs 203.95 reached on September 2, 2026.

RVNL is an executing arm of Indian Railways and works for and on behalf of the ministry for projects assigned to it for execution. It works on a turnkey basis and undertakes the full cycle of project development from conceptualisation to commissioning including stages of design, preparation of estimates, calling and award of contracts, project and contract management.