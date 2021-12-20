Royal Enfield to recall 26,300 classic 350 model; cites potential brake issue

Motorbike manufacturer Royal Enfield has announced that it will recall 26,300 units of the classic 350 make due to potential issue in its brakes. Royal Enfield said in its statement that it was found that higher braking load applied on the rear brake pedal can potentially lead to damage of the reaction bracket. This, in turn, could result in unusual braking noise and likely deterioration of braking efficiency in extreme riding conditions.

“Royal Enfield’s technical team has discovered a potential issue in one of the parts – the brake reaction bracket attached to the motorcycle swing arm – used specifically on the 2021 single-channel ABS and rear drum Classic 350 motorcycles,” the company statement read. It further reads that this issue is limited to the Classic 350 models manufactured between September 1 to December 5.

Royal Enfield also stated that they have decided to reinforce the brake reaction bracket of the swing arm of all the units keeping the safety of customers in mind. Service teams and/or local dealerships can reach out to those consumers whose Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) falls within September 1 to December 5. Consumers can visit the Royal Enfield website, reach out the company’s workshops or call on 1800-210-007 to get their doubts clarified.

The company’s statement also underscored that they have “robust and rigorous testing and development protocols”. “At Royal Enfield, we have robust and rigorous testing and development protocols, and adhere to global validation standards of quality and durability. However, issues like this can arise under specific, extreme riding conditions, and we are committed to resolving this at the soonest, with minimum inconvenience for our customers,” Royal Enfield’s statement read.

