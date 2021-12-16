Benelli's new adventure tourer TRK 251 launched in India; check details

Italian motorcycles and scooter manufacturer Benelli has commenced the pre-bookings for its all-new adventure tourer, the Benelli TRK 251, starting today. Benelli TRK 251, which is up against bikes such as KTM 250 Adventure, is priced starting at Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

The Benelli TRK 251 can be pre-booked by paying a token of Rs 6,000 at the company's authorised showroom or online by logging into the company's official website. The deliveries of Benelli's new adventure tourer are scheduled to start from January 2022.

Vikas Jhabakh, MD, Benelli India, during the announcement of the bike in the country, said, “We are excited to launch our Young Adventure Machine in India today. The TRK 251 is an accessible and high-performance adveture tourer offering purposeful design, aggressive styling, ultra-comfortable ergonomics and engaging performance.

"With the launch of TRK 251, we are looking forward to add more customers to the Benelli family in the country who are dreaming to enter the adventure touring realm. The TRK 251 is their Entry To Adventure,” Jhabakh added.

Specifications

The Benelli TRK 251 is powered by a 249cc, four-stroke, and four-valve single-cylinder engine which churns out a power output of 25.8 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 21.1 Nm. The bike gets a six-speed gearbox and a large 18-litre fuel tank.

The suspension setup includes inverted forks with mono-shock, whereas braking duties will be tended to by 280 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brake. The TRK 251 also gets a fully digital console.

Features

The new adventure tourer Benelli TRK 251's, which is the sibling of the TRK tribe, design features are stylish high-set twin headlights, visible steel trestle frame, ultra-comfortable riding ergonomics, plush seats, and an upswept chrome exhaust pipe.

The Benelli TRK 251 will be offered in three colour options – Glossy White, Glossy Black and Glossy Grey.