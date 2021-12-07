Royal Enfield's anniversary edition 650 twin motorcycles sold in under 120 seconds

Motorbike major Royal Enfield today said it sold 120 units of its "limited edition 120th anniversary edition Twins motorcycles" in under 2 minutes. The collector’s edition was launched in the celebration of Royal Enfield’s legacy. The company said the 60 Interceptor INT 650 and 60 Continental GT 650 garnered an "overwhelming response" from motorcycling enthusiasts across the country.

A total of 120-anniversary edition motorcycles -- 60 each of the Interceptor INT 650 and Continental GT 650 -- were available for customers on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The sale opened at 7:00 PM IST on December 6th, and all the bikes were sold in record time, the company said. The entire package included the anniversary edition motorcycles, along with a special blacked-out Royal Enfield Genuine Motorcycling Accessories kits, as well as an extended warranty for the 4th and 5th year over and above the 3-year OEM warranty.

Royal Enfield said the limited edition motorcycles will also be available for customers to buy in South-East Asia, Americas and European markets soon.

Launched in September 2018, the 650 Twins have been well-received by motorcycle enthusiasts. The Interceptor 650 won several awards globally, including the prestigious Indian Motorcycle of the Year 2018 and has continued to dominate the upper end (500cc and above) of the mid-sized motorcycling segment in India.

In the international markets as well, the Interceptor INT 650 has won the MCN’s (UK) Best Retro Motorcycle of the Year 2019 and 2020, becoming the only Indian brand to win the accolade twice in a row. The 650 Twins contribute significantly to Royal Enfield’s volumes in the Americas and the APAC region.

Royal Enfield’s line-up includes the all-new Classic 350, the Meteor 350 cruiser, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 twins, the Himalayan adventure tourer, and the iconic Bullet 350 and Classic 350 singles.

A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield operates through 1,033 large format dealerships and 1,038 studio stores in all major cities and towns in India and exports to over 60 countries around the globe. Royal Enfield is the leader in the global mid-size motorcycle market. The company has recorded over 17 per cent growth year-on-year for the last 5 years.

Meanwhile, Eicher Motor stock is currently trading at Rs 2,476.85, up Rs 32.75 or 1.34 per cent, from the previous session close of Rs 2,444.1 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

