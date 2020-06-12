Second-gen Mahindra Thar with BS-6 engine to be launched in October

Indian auto manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra had announced to launch the latest model of its off-road vehicle Mahindra Thar by October this year. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director at Mahindra and Mahindra, while announcing the group's annual financial results said that launch of Mahindra Thar has bee n delayed to early October 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The second-generation Mahindra Thar was planned to be unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020. Now Mahindra has confirmed that the sports utility vehicle (SUV) would be launched in time for the upcoming festive season.

The second-generation Thar is likely to be based on a ladder frame chassis similar to the traditional version but with significant mechanical upgrades. The new Thar will also come with new BS-6 compliant engines and is expected to offer both automatic and manual transmission options.

Test mules of Mahindra Thar have been spotted with a 5-spoke alloy wheel. The upcoming SUV may also offer the option of a factory-fitted soft or a hardtop roof. The SUV is likely to feature an all-new dashboard with a touchscreen infotainment system.

The new-generation Thar is also expected to get auto climate control, dual front airbags, speed alert system and rear parking sensors. Earlier, some spy shots of the SUV have also suggested that the new Thar will get front-facing rear seats with fixed headrests. In terms of engine, the new Thar could arrive with a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine and 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine options with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Additionally, Mahindra has stated that it is working on two new models - W601 and Z101. One of them is confirmed to be a compact SUV, which Mahindra is developing in collaboration with Ford Motors India, to rival against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks and Kia Seltos.

Mahindra said it is working towards rolling out electric vehicles and is also preparing to supply BS-6 compliant engines to Ford India, while working on connected vehicle solutions. At the Auto Expo 2020, Mahindra had launched its compact electric SUV, the eKUV100.

