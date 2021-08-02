SIAM postpones Auto Expo 2022 due to COVID-19 uncertainties

The apex national body of automobile industry, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), has postponed Auto Expo - The Motor Show 2022 due to uncertainties because of COVID-19 pandemic.



The biennial event was scheduled to be held from February 2-9, 2022 in Greater Noida. This is the first time that the event, which sees visits by thousands of people and launch of new vehicles, has been postponed.



"The Indian automobile industry and SIAM recognise the inherent risks in organising the Auto Expo due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the apprehensions of a possible 3rd wave. There is uncertainty around how COVID-19 would develop in the coming months and at the same time organising Auto Expo would need a lead time of preferably a year," the industry body said in a release.



The magnitude of the risk of spread of infection is extremely high in a B2C show like Auto Expo which is visited by large crowds and maintaining social distancing would be difficult. Therefore, it has been decided to postpone the Auto Expo - The Motor Show for now, it said.



While SIAM didn't declare the new dates for organising the event, it said the exact dates for the next edition of Auto Expo would be finalised later this year keeping in view the COVID-19 situation and in alignment with the global auto shows calendar of OICA, the global auto industry body.

Also Read: 'We don't deserve a media trial': Shilpa Shetty issues statement after Kundra's arrest

Also Read: Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal tweets on Bengaluru tech hiring scene; draws sharp comments