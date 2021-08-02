Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal tweets on Bengaluru tech hiring scene; draws sharp comments

Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal's tongue-in-cheek take on the salaries of engineers in Bengaluru has drawn flak from many on Twitter. "Engineering hiring situation in Bengaluru- thinking of offshoring some work to a lower cost center in SF, Bay Area!," Aggarwal tweeted.
Aggarwal's remark did not go down well with Twitter users with many highlighting the difference between work culture in India and the US.
"Yes one definitely can, but people in Bay Area won't work more than 8 hours and never work on weekends. Indian employees are only people who can fulfill business demands at a specific time," another Twitter user commented.
"Lower" is what Indians have been paid for decades. Now it aches your stomach when they ask for the "right" salary," a user commented.
Aggarwal's Ola recently opened bookings for its electric scooter. He countered Tesla founder Elon Musk and Hyundai MD SS Kim's calls for lower duties on imported EVs in India
"Strongly disagree with both. Let's have confidence in our ability to build indigenously and also attract global OEMs to build in India, not just import. We won't be the first country to do so!" he tweeted.
