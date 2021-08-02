Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal tweets on Bengaluru tech hiring scene; draws sharp comments

Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal's tongue-in-cheek take on the salaries of engineers in Bengaluru has drawn flak from many on Twitter. "Engineering hiring situation in Bengaluru- thinking of offshoring some work to a lower cost center in SF, Bay Area!," Aggarwal tweeted.

Engineering hiring situation in Bengaluru - thinking of offshoring some work to a lower cost center in SF, Bay Area! 😂 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 1, 2021

Aggarwal's remark did not go down well with Twitter users with many highlighting the difference between work culture in India and the US.

"Yes one definitely can, but people in Bay Area won't work more than 8 hours and never work on weekends. Indian employees are only people who can fulfill business demands at a specific time," another Twitter user commented.

"Lower" is what Indians have been paid for decades. Now it aches your stomach when they ask for the "right" salary," a user commented.

Here's how Twitter users reacted

You are hiring all IITians for your ola plant in Bengaluru and want them to work cheap!

Change the way you hire.. Bengaluru can give you skills and engineers if you have a proper HR team.. — rao (@swuntaka) August 1, 2021 Bro, you only do tantrums,

On all your job notifications you write that a person should be from a premier institute

A guy from IIT will ask you more or will go to BAY.

Be reasonable!



Reservations in India is one such discrimination already , now your are adding one during hiring — Ankit (@iam_anky) August 1, 2021 Come to Hyderabad! Lots of talent available. Less expensive to run an office. Who knows, you may even find support from Govt here for your upcoming (under the covers as of now) @OlaElectric 4-wheel vehicle project! :) — Vijay (@VijayIvaturi) August 1, 2021 Seriously? Earlier this year Ola increased working days to 6 without any extra compensation to employees.



Kindly check data about how many of your engineering employees left because of not good work culture. — Pulkit Goyal (@_pulkitg) August 1, 2021 I also want to know which part of Bay Area you will get IIT quality talent willing to work on all time zones . Curious. I would suggest, instead, the anglophone Tech and Academia zones - Northwest UK, Hague, etc — 42 (@Yashodhara) August 1, 2021

Aggarwal's Ola recently opened bookings for its electric scooter. He countered Tesla founder Elon Musk and Hyundai MD SS Kim's calls for lower duties on imported EVs in India

"Strongly disagree with both. Let's have confidence in our ability to build indigenously and also attract global OEMs to build in India, not just import. We won't be the first country to do so!" he tweeted.

Strongly disagree with both. Let’s have confidence in our ability to build indigenously and also attract global OEMs to build in India, not just import. We won’t be the first country to do so! https://t.co/n6k7ShYeJX — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 27, 2021

