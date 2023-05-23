Simple Energy launches Simple One electric scooter, takes on Ola S1 with a 212 km range

Simple Energy has finally launched its first electric scooter after long delay. The Simple One, aims to compete with the popular Ola S1 electric scooter. The scooter is priced at Rs 1,45,000 and the Super EV variant is priced at Rs 1,58,000, including a 750W charger. The Simple One is completely Made-in-India

Simple Energy claims that it received an overwhelming response during the pre-booking phase, amassing more than 1 lakh pre-orders in 18 months.

Electric Scooter deliveries

The company will finally start deliveries after a long wait. Simple Energy plans to initiate customer deliveries in a phased manner, starting in Bangalore, with deliveries set to begin soon. Additionally, the company aims to expand its retail operations to 40-50 cities over the next 12 months. The company plans to set up a network of 160-180 retail stores in these cities.

Simple One Features

Simple One makes some bold claims when it comes to range. The scooter is equipped with both fixed and removable (portable) batteries. Simple Energy claims the scooter can deliver a range of 212 kilometers in ideal driving conditions (IDC). This makes it the electric two-wheeler with the longest range in India.

Simple Energy also claims that it is the fastest electric scooter in its segment, accelerating from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.77 seconds.

Tackling the fear of fire

Setting it apart from its competitors, the Simple One is the first e-scooter to feature a thermal management system, developed in collaboration with IIT-Indore. Simple energy claims that this system helps prevent any thermal runaways.

Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO of Simple Energy said, "Today marks a momentous occasion in the history of our company; an auspicious day that will be remembered for years to come. It represents a milestone that we can all be proud of and serves as a reminder of our collective efforts, resulting in the successful achievement of our goals."

Shreshth Mishra, Co-Founder of Simple Energy, added, "Simple ONE is our inaugural offering to Indians, and it is definitely an emotional moment for us. We are confident that Simple ONE possesses all the capabilities required to disrupt the market and captivate consumers' mindset through its superlative driving dynamics."

Earlier this year, Simple Energy inaugurated its new manufacturing plant, Simple Vision 1.0, in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu. The company claims to have an installed annual capacity of approximately 5 lakh units.

