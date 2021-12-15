Skoda Auto VW India MD Gurpratap Boparai steps down

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL), has resigned from his position.

He had taken charge of the position in 2018. Christian Cahn von Seelen will assume the interim charge of the VW Group's India operations as Chairman of SAVWIPL from January 1, 2022.

The successor to Boparai will be announced soon, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Commenting on the resignation, Thomas Schaefer, Chairman, Skoda Auto said, "It is with deep regret that we accept the resignation of Gurpratap. I would like to thank him for leading the Group's India operations through a complex merger, and for his outstanding role in ensuring that the Group's important INDIA 2.0 project was on schedule with only minimal disruptions, despite the challenges that arose from the pandemic."

"The seamless execution of the merger and the success of the products launched under the project is a testimony to his leadership and deep understanding of all aspects of the automotive business and of the evolving trends in the auto industry," Schaefer added.



Meanwhile, commenting on his departure, Boparai said, "this was a very difficult decision. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together and confident that the team will continue to innovate, excel and deliver beyond its commitments. The INDIA 2.0 project was executed on time thanks to their endeavours, at prioritising the Indian operations especially in the face of the recent supply chain disruptions."

Boparai joined the Group in April 2018 as MD of Skoda Auto India and was entrusted with the responsibility to lead the merger of three VW Group entities namely, Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd., Skoda Auto India Pvt. Ltd., and Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt. Ltd., as the MD of the merged entity SAVWIPL.

He was instrumental in leading the VW Group in its endeavour to sustainably strengthen its position in the Indian market.

Boparai also successfully led the India 2.0 project, under which the Group launched two products so far - Skoda KUSHAQ and VW Taigun, which marked the Group's foray into the promising mid-sized SUV segment in the country.