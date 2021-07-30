VW's Skoda Auto scales up car deliveries to 5,15,300 in H1

Volkswagen's Skoda Auto raised its global deliveries to 515,300 cars in the first half of the year from 426,700 cars in the same period last year, the carmaker said on Friday.

Skoda said that its net cash flow was 678 million euros in the January-June period, compared to -25 million euros last year.

