Skoda India registers 102% rise in sales YoY with help from Skoda Kushaq SUV, Slavia

Skoda Auto has announced its sales figures for the month of November 2022. The company managed to register a rise of 102 per cent in terms of sales, compared to what Skoda achieved during the same month last year. Skoda Auto India registered sales of 4,433 units last month. In comparison, Skoda recorded a sales figure of 2,196 units last year in November.

These sales numbers see Skoda Auto India double its annual sales over 2021, with a month more to go in 2022.

Cumulatively, from January to November 2022, Skoda Auto India sold 48,933 units, which is more than double the 23,858 cars sold annually in 2021. This also brings the company closer to its 50,000 cars annual target for 2022. It should be noted that last year's sales were impacted by the second and third covid-19 waves which resulted in a relatively lower base for this year's sales.

India has become Skoda Auto's third-largest market internationally. Under its India 2.0 strategy Skoda launched two products: Skoda Kushaq SUV which rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos as well as Skoda Slavia which takes on competition from Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City. Apart from new models, Skoda has also increased the touchpoints in the country from 175 in December 2021 to over 220 in November 2022.

Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, “We recently crossed the landmark of our all-time high sales record, becoming the third largest market for ŠKODA AUTO a.s. With our November sales, I am happy to share that we have doubled our annual sales this year, over 2021, with a big month of December still to go. After being adjudged the safest car in India, the KUSHAQ leads our growth, along with our award-winning sedan, the SLAVIA. We have consistently maintained our growth momentum, and look forward to closing the year on a new high.”