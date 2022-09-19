Skoda Auto Volkswagen begins SUV Kushaq LHD production at Chakan plant for exports

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL), on Monday, announced the start of production of the left-hand drive (LHD) version of its SUV Kushaq at its Chakan manufacturing plant in Pune, Maharashtra. Skoda Kushaq’s this variant will be exported to global markets.

The ‘Made in India’ Skoda Kushaq LHD is also the third car from SAVWIPL, after the Volkswagen Taigun and Volkswagen Virtus to be distributed to international markets. Interestingly, the Skoda Kushaq RHD was the first model to be launched in India under the Group’s INDIA 2.0 project.

Piyush Arora, Managing Director of SAVWIPL, while commenting on the occasion, said, “Since its world premiere in India last year, the ŠKODA KUSHAQ has created a strong market presence and contributed significantly to the success of the brand and the Group in India. This world-class SUV, which will soon be heading to international markets, will showcase India’s manufacturing excellence on a global stage.”

SAVWIPL also manages the five Volkswagen Group brands – ŠKODA, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini - in the India region.

“With each new model we export, we are inching closer to our aim of making India an export hub for the VW Group globally. With its exceptional design, build quality, and performance, we are confident the KUSHAQ will enjoy phenomenal success in other markets, as well,” Arora added.

In India, the Skoda Kushaq is available in two petrol engine options- a 1.0TSI and a 1.5TSI mills mated to both manual and automatic gearbox options.

SAVWIPL, in February 2022, started exporting the Volkswagen Taigun, the first in the range of vehicles that are based on the MQB-A0-IN platform.

In addition to this, the Group also completed production for 15 lakh units at its manufacturing facilities in Pune and Aurangabad, India in March 2022. Moreover, the Group has also recorded its highest-ever H1 sales in the country, with 52,700 units sold from January to June 2022.