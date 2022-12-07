Suzuki Motorcycle India launches ‘Burgman Street EX’ at Rs 1.12 lakh; check details

Suzuki Motor Corporation’s two-wheeler subsidiary Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), on Wednesday, launched the new ‘Burgman Street EX’ at Rs 1,12,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This new variant joins the standard version and the Ride Connect version in the Burgman Street line-up.

Suzuki’s new 125cc premium scooter comes with the brand new Suzuki Eco Performance Alpha (SEP-α) engine, Engine Auto Stop-Start (EASS) system and Silent Starter System. The company also claims that the new Burgman Street EX also features a luxurious body design with refined details.

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL, while commenting on the launch, said, “The love and affection that our Burgman Street got from the Indian customers prompted us to launch the All-New Burgman Street EX in the country immediately after the global unveil. This is a special product from the house of Suzuki that incorporates the latest technology thus offering an unparalleled ride experience.”

The new Burgman Street EX costs around Rs 22,400 more than the standard Burgman and nearly Rs 19,000 more than the Ride Connect version. In terms of competition, the new Burgman Street EX goes up against the Aprilia SXR 125 in India.

“By bringing in the unique exposure of Suzuki’s international BURGMAN heritage, we believe that the BURGMAN STREET EX, the Special One will now be more special than ever” and will herald a new era of luxury scooter riding in India,” Uchida added.

The new Burgman Street EX, when compared with the existing standard version and the Ride Connect version, features a larger 12-inch rear wheel, instead of a 10-inch wheel, with a wider 100/80-12 tyre. The new premium scooter also gets front and rear light systems that feature LED lights for better visibility.

In terms of dimensions, the new x Burgman Street EX has a 25mm longer wheelbase and is 5mm narrower than the standard Burgman. The new scooter also weighs 1kg more, at 111kg, than other offerings in the Burgman Street line-up.

The new Burgman Street EX, in terms of powertrain, gets the same 124cc 2-valve single-cylinder engine as in the rest of the Burgman Street range. However, the EX churns out 0.1hp less (8.6hp) with the same torque at 10Nm.

In terms of features, the Burgman Street EX gets an LED headlight, a Bluetooth-enabled LCD and a USB charging socket. The new Burgman Street EX can be had in three colours – Platinum Silver, Bronze and Black.

Apart from these features, the New Burgman Street EX also comes with the Suzuki Ride Connect, which comes with the Bluetooth enabled digital console that offers connectivity features like turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS and WhatsApp Alert display, missed call and unread SMS alerts, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and the estimated time of arrival.