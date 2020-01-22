Tata Altroz launch: Automaker's first premium hatchback priced at Rs 5.29-9.29 Rs lakh

Homegrown automotive major Tata Motors on Wednesday launched Altroz, its maiden offering in the premium hatchback segment. Tata Altroz is priced between Rs 5.29-7.69 lakh for its five petrol variants and Rs 6.99-9.29 lakh for its five diesel variants. With this Tata Motors has plugged one of the last gaps in its portfolio in volume driven segments.

The Altroz competes with the likes of Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 and Honda Jazz and comes with one engine option each in petrol and diesel powertrains. The Baleno, which is the segment leader is priced between Rs 5.6 lakh and Rs 7.87 lakh in petrol and Rs 7.47-8.68 lakh in diesel for manual transmission variants. The Hyundai Elite i20 is priced between Rs 5.6-8.16 lakh for petrol and Rs 6.98-9.41 lakh for diesel manual transmission variants. The Suzuki and Hyundai models are however BS IV versions while the Altroz prices are for BS VI variants.

Altroz's petrol engine is a 3 cylinder 1.2 litre Revotron motor with a peak power of 86 PS and torque of 113 Nm. The diesel engine is a 4-cylinder, 1.5-litre, turbocharged Revotorq motor that makes 90 PS power and 200 Nm of torque. Altroz is offered only with 5-speed manual transmission and no automatic option is available for now.

Also read: Tata Motors is confident EVs will sell; here's why

"In India hatchbacks account for 49 per cent of all cars sold in the country and of this the premium hatchback sub segment accounts for 26 per cent. In fact in the last few years this segment has grown fast and increased its share from just 9 per cent," said Mayank Pareek, President, passenger vehicle business unit, Tata Motors. "So for us this is an important launch. This is one of the most premium and encouraging segments in the industry and offers us good scope to increase our market share."

Only last week Altroz became only the second car in India to receive 5 star safety rating for adult protection in Global NCAP crash tests. The car gets standard safety features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and CSC, reverse parking sensors, ISOFIX, driver and co-driver seatbelt reminder, high-speed alert system and impact sensing auto door unlock.

Also read: Tata Gravitas to be bigger, better than Safari! SUV will make debut at Auto Expo 2020

Also read: Tata Motors' global sales decline 3% in December