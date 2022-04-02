Tata Motors delivers 712 electric vehicles in a single day to customers

Tata Motors on Saturday said it delivered 712 electric vehicles (EVs) to individual customers in Maharashtra and Goa, thereby creating a record for the biggest single day delivery of four-wheeler EVs in the country.

The company said it delivered 564 Nexon EVs and 148 Tigor EVs in a single day on Saturday.

Tigor EV has an ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India) certified range of 306 km. It is equipped with a 26-kWh high energy density lithium-ion battery pack and gives a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm. It goes from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds.

Meanwhile, Nexon EV, an aspirational SUV, has ARAI certified range of 312 km. It is equipped with a 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery.



"Today's occasion of delivering 712 EVs in a single day to customers across Maharashtra and Goa (a milestone achieved by a 4 wheeler manufacturer in India) is a feat we are ecstatic about. It not only proves the successful inroads that Tata Motors' EVs have made in the personal mobility space but also stands as a testament to the value and confidence customers are seeing in them," said Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

Tata Motors is constantly working towards educating and enhancing the adoption of electric mobility in the country and it hopes that this occasion sets an example for other states to join and support India's green wave, he added.

The Tata Group company claims to have 87 per cent share in EV market in 11 months of financial year 2021-22, and over 21,500 Tata EVs on road till date.

It said it is also closely working with other Tata Group companies, including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem, Tata uniEVerse.

