Tata Motors registers 43% on-year growth in sales in Mar

Tata Motors registers record breaking sales of 42,295 units in March despite supply side challenges, as against 29,655 units during the same period in 2021 with 43 per cent YoY growth.

Compared to the previous month of February 2022 with 39,980 units, the brand endured a YoY volume growth of 6 per cent.

In its passenger vehicles category (including EVs), Tata Motors had the highest ever annual sales of 370,372 units in FY22, increased by 67 per cent compared FY21.

“The MHCV segment grew by over 51 per cent vs the previous quarter, while being 20 per cent ahead of same quarter (Q4) last year, on the back of increased activity in road construction, mining and improved infrastructure spending by the Central and State Governments. ILCVs grew by 18 per cent vs Q3 and 8 per cent vs Q4 last year, supported by growth in e-commerce and agriculture,” said Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Ltd.

The company had the highest ever quarterly sales of 1,23,051 units in Q4FY22, a rise of 47 per cent compared to Q4FY21. In addition, it also had the highest ever monthly SUV sales of 29,559 units in March 2022.

Wagh further added that the International business continued the momentum and grew by ~3 per cent over the previous quarter (Q3FY22), while being 16 per cent above the same quarter last year (Q4 FY21). We are cautiously optimistic about domestic MHCV & ILCV demand while keeping a close watch on geopolitical developments, fuel inflation and semiconductor shortage.”

In the electric vehicles category, Tata Motors saw the highest annual EV sales of 19,106 units in FY22, witnessing a whopping growth of 353 per cent compared to last year. Its quarterly sales in the EV segment increased by 432 per cent in Q4FY22, selling 9,095 units.

Moreover, it registered highest monthly sales of 3,357 units in March 2022, a growth of 377 per cent compared to last year.

“We ended the financial year with the highest ever monthly sales of 42,293 units, a growth of 43% vs. March’21 and highest ever SUV sales of 29,559 units. EV sales continued to witness a rapid growth in demand on the back of strong acceptance of Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Going forward, semi-conductor situation remains uncertain,” said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.