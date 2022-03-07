Tata Motors bags order to supply 65 EVs to Kerala's electricity board

Tata Motors on Monday said it has bagged a contract for supplying 65 electric vehicles (EVs) to Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).



The supply of 65 EVs includes 60 Tigor EVs and 5 Nexon EVs. "This order is part of a competitive pan India tender, floated by KSEB in line with the state's vision 'Go Green/Carbon Neutral' by 2030," the Tata Group company said in a release.



A handover ceremony was organised in Trivandrum on Monday in the presence of Kerala's Minister of Electricity K Krishnankutty, Transport Minister Antony Raju and other government officials.



Tata Motors claims to have 85 per cent market share and over 15,000 Tata EVs on road in the country.



"In an effort to make EVs even more accessible to all, Tata Motors is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the "Tata uniEVerse"," it said.



Tigor EV has an ARAI certified range of 306 km. It is equipped with a 26-kWh high energy density lithium-ion battery pack and gives a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm. It goes from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds.



Meanwhile, Nexon EV, an aspirational SUV, has ARAI certified range of 312 km. It is equipped with a 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery.



Shares of Tata Motors on Monday ended 5.58 per cent lower at Rs 394.20 on the BSE.

