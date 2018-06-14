Tata Motors launches limited edition Tata Tigor Wizz to celebrate first year of the car

Tata Motors launched the Tata Tigor Buzz Limited Edition version of the car to celebrate the completion of first year. The Tata Tigor Buzz comes with a few aesthetic changes both in interior and exterior space. However, nothing has changed under the hood.

Similar to the Tata Tiago Wizz Edition, the Tata Tigor Buzz Edition will get red accents on the wheel cover, front grille and even the dash board.

The Buzz Edition also gets dual tone exteriors with a contrast black roof and piano black ORVMs. The wheel cap also gets a red highlight to distinguish the limited edition car. The front grille comes with unique berry inserts right next to the head lamp. Perhaps the strongest give away of the special edition car will be the BUZZ badging on the tail gate. The interiors come with dual-tone colours, piano black finish on the infotainment system as well as air vents. The air vents are also graced by red highlights.

The car does not get any changes in the engine. The petrol version of the car comes with a 1.2 liter, 3-cylinder engine that churns out 84bhp and 114Nm of torque. The diesel version comes with a 1.05 liter, 3-cylinder unit that produces 70bhp of power and 140Nm of torque. Both versions come with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

In terms of equipment list, the Tata Tigor Buzz Edition is equivalent to the XM trim of the Tata Tigor. Unfortunately, this edition won't be available with the top model or any other variant. In terms of price, the Limited Edition petrol variant is priced at Rs 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and Rs 6.57 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).