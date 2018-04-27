Tata Motors reveals launch plans of premium SUV Tata H5X, premium hatchback 45X

Tata has finally revealed their plans for launching the Tata H5X and the Tata 45X that were first revealed at the Indian Auto Expo earlier this year. In a report by TOI, the company's PV business unit president Mayank Pareek declared that they are working to launch the two cars by next year.

He claimed that the H5X a premium SUV that is based on the Omega platform will be introduced in the first half of next year. However, the 45X, a premium hatchback based on the Alpha platform, will be launched in the second half of the year. Pareek went on to reveal that Tata Motors is planning to cover the entire range of passenger vehicles in the market, which includes sedans and other products.

"In the first quarter of next year, we will introduce the H5X, a new SUV based on the Omega platform. In the second half of the year, we will launch the premium hatch 45X based on the Alpha platform. Over the next three years, we will develop an entire suite of products, including sedans and other products that are currently missing from our portfolio. By 2021, we will cover 90% of the passenger car market," said PV business unit president Mayank Pareek.

Tata will be using two new platforms for the new cars, Alpha and Omega. Cars ranging in the hatchback, compact sedans, compact SUVs segment (roughly with a length of 3.7m to 4.3m) will be using the Alpha platform. The full-sized cars like premium SUVs, sedans, MUVs, and crossovers will be using the Omega platform.

Tata seems to be gunning for the top positions in the passenger vehicle segment with the launch of these two cars. The Tata Tiago and Tigor gave the carmaker a much-needed push in this segment. Tata's next launch Nexon, went on to further their cause with the launch of their first compact SUV.

With next year's launches in the pipeline, Tata will introduce their Impact 2.0 design philosophy. The Tigor, Tiago, and Nexon are based on the Impact 1.0 design.

The company is trying to take the success they achieved in the commercial vehicle segment to the private vehicle segment. Tata Motors is gearing up for Turnaround 2.0 to make its passenger vehicles financially self-sustainable, buoyed by the success of its commercial vehicles in the last financial year, ended March 31.

Addressing employees at the annual townhall, the company's MD and CEO Guenter Butschek said that under Turnaround 2.0, Tata Motors effort would be to enable its PV business to "fund for itself for future and also help in taking us much beyond the aspirations of being the No 3 in domestic market"