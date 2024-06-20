Tata Motors launches Fleet Verse for its entire range of commercial vehicles

Tata Motors on Thursday announced the launch of Tata Motors Fleet Verse - a comprehensive and innovative digital marketplace for Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles. The platform offers features like new vehicle discovery, configuration, acquisition, financing, making Fleet Verse a one-stop digital destination for all commercial vehicle needs, an official statement said.

According to Tata Motors, Fleet Verse is designed to consolidate all aspects of commercial vehicle ownership onto a single platform. The Smart Search Vehicle Discovery, enriched with advanced semantic search features allows users to explore Tata Motors’ full range of commercial vehicles of 900+ models and 3000+ variants. With Product Configurator, users can key in their business needs, application, and choices to get the most appropriate vehicle recommendation. The 3D Visualizer offers an immersive experience to view vehicle exteriors and interiors in realistic detail. With Vehicle Online Finance, Fleet Verse partners with major financiers to offer fast and smooth finance applications and approvals. At last, the Vehicle Online Booking feature enables users to book their desired vehicles in a few easy clicks and get prioritized fulfillment, simplifying the acquisition process.

Bharat Bhushan, Head of Digital Business, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said, "With the launch of Fleet Verse, we are setting a new benchmark in the commercial vehicle industry by providing customers with an all-encompassing digital platform. We aim to streamline the commercial vehicle ownership experience, ensuring it's fast, intelligent, safe, and reliable. This initiative underscores our commitment to innovation and enriched customer excellence, driving growth and convenience for both dealers and customers through digitalized value chains."

All transactions on Fleet Verse are rendered through Tata Motors’ extensive pan-India dealership network, using a direct-to-dealer payment ecosystem, the company statement added.