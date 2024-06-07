scorecardresearch
Auto
Tata Motors launches new Altroz Racer at Rs 9.50 lakh; check features, other details

Tata Motors has launched the Altroz Racer, a sporty version of its premium hatchback. It comes with a powerful 1.2 L Turbo petrol engine and a host of advanced features.

Tata Altroz Racer launched in India Tata Altroz Racer launched in India

Tata Motors has introduced the Altroz Racer, a sporty version of its premium hatchback. This new model features a 1.2 L Turbo petrol engine, delivering 120 Ps of power and 170 Nm of torque, promising an exhilarating driving experience. The Racer also boasts a 6-speed manual transmission and a sporty exhaust note.

Features
The Altroz Racer is packed with advanced features such as a 360-degree camera, a 26.03 cm infotainment touchscreen, ventilated seats, and six airbags as standard. It's the only hatchback in its segment with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Variants and Pricing
The Altroz Racer is available in three variants:

R1: ₹9,49,000
R2: ₹10,49,000
R3: ₹10,99,000

Customers can choose from three colors: Pure Grey, Atomic Orange, and Avenue White. Tata Motors has also introduced two new variants (XZ LUX and XZ+S LUX) and upgraded one variant (XZ+OS) in the Altroz range, available in various powertrains including petrol manual, petrol DCA, diesel, and CNG.

Additional Variants:
XZ LUX (New): ₹8,99,900
XZ+S LUX (New): ₹9,64,990
XZ+OS (Upgraded): ₹9,98,900

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger
Electric Mobility Ltd., said, "Strengthening the Altroz line up, we are excited to launch the Altroz Racer- a car that is engineered to bring excitement to one’s everyday drive. Its high power output combined with segment leading features and a tech first approach, make the Racer desirable for the new gen customers who are connected, fashion forward and want to drive a car that makes them stand out."

Published on: Jun 07, 2024, 2:48 PM IST
