Tata Motors likely to tap JLR synergy to bolster SUV portfolio

With the Indian passenger vehicles market moving further towards the SUV segment, homegrown auto major Tata Motors is gearing up to cast a wider net in the segment targeting first time buyers to premium-end customers while driving strength from its synergies with JLR, according to a top company official.

The firm, which on Monday launched the all-new Safari SUV with introductory prices ranging from Rs 14.69 lakh to Rs 21.45 lakh, is seeking to build on the legacy of the Safari brand which "has played a leading role in shaping the Indian SUV market".

Speaking at the launch event, Tata Motors chairman N Chandrasekaran said that over the years the company has introduced various iconic brands like Sierra, Estate, Indica and Nano.

The recent launches of Nexon, Alroz and Harrier with their distinctive attributes and features have brought in best in class standards of safety, design and performance, he added.

Also read: Tata Motors rolls back the years, launches the Safari at Rs 14.69-21.45 lakh