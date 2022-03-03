Tata Motors starts mobile showrooms in rural areas to offer car buying experience

Country's leading automaker Tata Motors on Thursday said it is deploying over 100 mobile showrooms across the country as part of an initiative to offer doorstep car buying experience in the rural areas. The auto major has launched 'Anubhav', a showroom on wheels.

"In line with its rural marketing strategy, this initiative will help increase reach in Tehsils and Talukas, which have high potential in terms of rural population, and economy," the automaker said in a statement.

A total of 103 mobile showrooms are being deployed across the country to enhance the company's brand awareness in rural parts of the country.

These mobile showrooms will help existing dealerships to offer a doorstep sales experience to customers and assist them with information about the new range of cars and SUVs, accessories, avail finance schemes, book a test drive and evaluate existing cars for exchange, Tata Motors further added.

''This is a significant step towards taking the brand to the hinterland and making our New Forever range of cars and SUVs more accessible while reducing our dependability on the traditionally followed model of a brick-and-mortar facility,'' Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Vice President (Sales, Marketing and Customer Care) Rajan Amba noted.

These mobile showrooms will be a one-stop solution for rural customers, seeking information about the company's cars, finance schemes, exchange offers etc, he added.

''They will also derive important consumer insights and data for us to further improve our customer outreach. Rural India sales contribute around 40 per cent to the total passenger vehicles sold in India and with this concept, we are confident of expanding our reach and increasing our customer base in these markets,'' Amba said.

The mobile showrooms will be operated by dealerships under Tata Motors' supervision and guidance. All the dealerships will define monthly routes for these vans on which they will ply and cover the targeted village or tehsil, the automaker said.

The mobile showrooms will be equipped with GPS trackers to monitor the movement for better utilisation, it added.

In terms of auto sales in the country, Tata Motors on Tuesday said its total domestic sales increased by 27 per cent year-on-year to 73,875 units in February. The company had dispatched 58,366 units in February 2021.