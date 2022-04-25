Tata Motors to deploy 5000 EVs with Lithium Urban Technologies

Tata Motors has today announced a partnership with Lithium Urban Technologies, an EV-based urban transportation service provider, through which it will deploy 5000 XPRES T Electric Sedans, across the country, for employee transportation. Tata Motors will commence deliveries in phases and will complete the deployment by next year, an official company statement mentioned.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “With the ‘XPRES-T’ EV Sedan we have created new benchmark in the fleet market. Targeted at mobility services, corporate and government fleet customers, the XPRES-T EV offers an optimal battery size, captive fast charging solution, which will ensure outstandingly low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort, making it a comprehensive and attractive proposition for fleet owners and operators.”

Sanjay Krishnan, founder & CEO of Lithium Urban Technologies, said, “Our relationship with Tata Motors dates back to 2019 when we placed the first order for 500 vehicles. We are delighted that Tata Motors has brought to market a portfolio of vehicles that cater to the entire application spectrum of Corporate and Business travel needs. The order of 5000 vehicles is indeed a momentous occasion for Lithium, Tata Motors and the entire EV ecosystem.”

In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the ‘XPRES’ brand, exclusively for fleet customers. XPRES-T’ EV is the first vehicle under the 'XPRES' brand. The new XPRES-T electric sedan has 2 range options – 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). The sedan has feature of zero tail-pipe emission, single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants.

