Tata Motors unveils 21 new commercial vehicles across all segments

India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer Tata Motors today unveiled 21 new commercial vehicles across all segments. These 21 new vehicles are in medium and heavy commercial, intermediate and light commercial, small commercial and buses categories.

The company unveiled 7 new vehicles in the M&HCV category across construck, tractor-trailer and rigid truck range with higher fuel efficiency. The I&LCV category comprises 5 new vehicles of 4-18 tonne GVW with CNG powertrains, increased deck length and ultra sleek cabins. In the SCV category, Tata Motors unveiled four multi use vehicles and five new buses, including an E-bus.

"Designed and engineered to cater to the evolving needs of cargo and people transport across segments and applications, these state-of-the-art vehicles further enhance Tata Motors’ established ‘Power of 6’ benefit proposition to address specific usage and applications while delivering higher productivity and lower total cost of ownership," Tata Motors said in a statement.

Unveiling the new range of vehicles, Tata Motors Executive Director Girish Wagh said the 21 vehicles the company is introducing today are designed to fulfill the evolving needs of India’s economy and its growing demand for efficient transportation.

"Every aspect of these vehicles has been purposefully augmented to cater to both varied duty cycles as well as special applications. Incorporating the latest advances in technology, refined powertrains and upgrades in comfort and convenience, our vehicles are ideal to fulfil the customer need of high vehicle utilisation for more revenue with lower costs for more profits," he said.

Tata Motors has been at the forefront of technology and product innovations. In the medium & heavy commercial vehicles category, Tata Motors has rolled out over 25 lakh trucks so far, with over 1 lakh BS6 vehicles.

The 7 new vehicles unveiled in the M-HCV category are Signa 5530.S, Signa 4623.S, Signa 4625.S ESC, Signa 4221.T, Signa 4021.S, Signa 3118.T and Prima 2830.K. In the intermediate and light commercial vehicles category, 5 new vehicles unveiled are Ultra T.18 SL, 407G, 709G CNG, LPT 510 and Ultra T.6.

The vehicles included in the small commercial vehicles & pick-ups category are Winger Cargo, Ace Petrol CX cab chassis, Ace Gold Diesel+ and Intra V30 High deck. In the passenger commercial vehicles category, the company has unveiled Winger 15S, Starbus 4/12, Starbus 2200, Cityride Prime and Magna coach.

The Tata Motors stock closed at Rs 481.80 crore today, which is down 16.1 or 3.23 per cent, compared to the previous session close of Rs 497.9 on the NSE.

