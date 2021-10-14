Tata Punch SUV receives 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP

Tata Punch has received a 5-star rating of 16,453 for adult occupant protection from Global NCAP, Tata Motors said on Thursday. The sub-compact SUV has also received a 4-star rating of 40.891 for child occupant protection from the global car assessment programme. The Punch is the third car from Tata Motors to receive this recognition after Altroz in January 2020 and Nexon in December 2018.

Tata Punch is the automaker's latest addition to its 'New Forever' range of SUVs. The sub-compact SUV was designed across its studios in India, the UK, and Italy.

"SUVs are the ideal solution for Indian customers as they offer a perfect balance of performance, comfort and durability suited for Indian roads. When we were developing the Punch, we were very clear that despite its compact size, we wanted to offer customers a holistic package," said Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business, Tata Motors.

"The Punch reinforces the four core pillars that define all Tata SUVs -- stunning design, versatile and engaging performance, roomy and spacious interiors, and absolute safety. We are proud to have delivered yet another product that will be regarded as the safest passenger vehicle on Indian roads. This landmark achievement by Tata Motors is also a testament of the fact that the automotive industry in India is capable of delivering the highest global standards of safety in vehicles," he added.

Rajendra Petkar, President & Chief Technology Officer, Tata Motors, noted, "We are delighted to offer yet another 5-star rated car from our stable -- the Tata Punch. It is an Industry first achievement in the sub-compact SUV segment and a testimony to Tata Motors continued commitment and leadership on product safety."

Tata Punch is equipped with the New Gen 1.2L Revotron Engine, along with the latest Dyna-Pro technology, which boasts of 86 PS power & 113 Nm of torque, along with a 5-speed transmission. Tata Motors will launch the all-new Tata Punch in India on October 18. While bookings for the SUV had begun on October 4.

Also Read: Tata Motors reveals new mini-SUV — Tata Punch