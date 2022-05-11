Tata Motors unveils new 'Nexon EV MAX' with longer range, more features

Homegrown Tata Motors has unveiled a new ‘Nexon EV MAX’ SUV starting at Rs 17.74 lakh. Launched as an extension to India’s bestselling EV, the new Nexon EV MAX offers an ARAI-certified driving range of 437km due to its larger 40.5kWh battery pack, which is around 10kWh more than the standard Nexon EV.

The deliveries for the Nexon EV MAX are likely to begin soon. The new Nexon EV MAX, similar to the standard Nexon EV, doesn’t have any direct rivals in the country. However, the new Nexon EV MAX would sit alongside the standard Nexon EV, providing buyers with more options.

Currently, the standard Nexon EV is the highest selling electric SUV in India and is also the automaker’s second best selling car in its history.

Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “We at Tata Motors are committed to the rapid electrification of mobility in the country, and are humbled by the overwhelming response that we are receiving from our customers. Keeping customer centricity at the core and dedicated to bringing in newer products at regular and quick intervals, we are elated to launch the new Nexon EV MAX – an SUV that offers all EV users MAX freedom to undertake regular and uninterrupted long-distance travel. This SUV offers more range, more power, and faster charging while improving the overall driving efficiency, providing an uncompromised EV ownership experience.”

In terms of interiors, the new Nexon EV sports a unique beige theme which makes it look apart from the standard model. The new SUV also features cruise control and smartwatch integration.

Anand Kulkarni, Vice President, Product Line & Operations, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, the Nexon EV MAX is a testament to our state-of-the-art high voltage EV architecture Ziptron, designed for unique Indian driving and weather conditions. It offers significantly enhanced range, safety, performance and luxury to give a truly MAX experience to our customers. With more than 30 new features in the Nexon EV MAX and 3 mainstream EV offerings for personal segment buyers, Tata Motors is set on an ever-evolving journey to bring performance and technology to the fore and encouraging the Indian customer to #EvolvetoElectric!”

The new Tata Nexon EV MAX, which is powered by the automaker’s Ziptron technology, will be available in two trim options – the Nexon EV MAX XZ+ and Nexon EV MAX XZ+ Lux. The new SUV also comes in 3 new colour options – Intensi-Teal, Daytona Grey and Pristine White. The company also says that the dual-tone body colour will be offered as a standard.

Tata Motors has also introducing a Multi-Mode Regen feature with the new Nexon EV MAX, which helps with 4 levels of regenerative braking. Nexon EV MAX also gets 3 driving modes – eco, city and sport.

The Nexon EV MAX, in terms of bells and whistles, gets features like illuminated gear knob, electronic parking brake, cooled seats, and air purifier among others.

In terms of safety features, the SUV gets ESP, Hill Hold assist, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Vehicle Hold and 4-Disc brakes. Similar to its sibling, the new EV’s battery and motor pack continues being IP67 rated for a weather-proof and worry-proof performance.

The new Nexon EV MAX, in terms of power output, comes with a 140hp electric motor that churns out 250Nm of torque, 14hp more than the standard Nexon EV. The new SUV can reach from 0 to 100 in under 9 secs, claims Tata Motors.

Interestingly, the new SUV’s boot capacity continues to have the same 350-litre boot as the regular Nexon EV despite having a bigger battery pack.

Moreover, the new Nexon EV MAX will also be available with options of a 3.3 kW charger or a 7.2 kW AC fast charger, which can be installed either at home or at the workplace and can help reduce charging time to 6.5 hrs. Apart from the regular fast charger, Nexon EV MAX will also support a faster charging time of 0 – 80 per cent in around 56 mins from a 50 kW DC fast charger.