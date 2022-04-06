Tata Motors unveils next-gen concept for electric SUV 'Curvv'; more details here

Homegrown carmaker Tata Motors, today, unveiled a brand-new electric concept SUV called ‘Curvv,’ and expects it to hit the domestic market within the next two years. The concept Curvv, which the company claims to be a mid-size SUV, will get a unique, edgy and sporty coupe body style to go up against the high-end luxury segment.

The automaker, in a statement, said, “The Concept Curvv in its production-ready avatar will first enter the market as an extension of the company’s ever-evolving Electric Vehicle (EV) portfolio which will subsequently be followed by its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) counterpart.”

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “Our ongoing business turnaround is history in the making. From record sales to upping our market share game, the last fiscal has been nothing but magical for us. We not only emerged as the No. 1 SUV player with our array of products in our portfolio, we also continued to super charge our growth in the EV space with our highest ever annual EV sales going up by 353 per cent vs FY21.”

Concept Curvv design and technology:

Tata Motors’ concept Curvv is inspired by a digital design theme and will get several first in segment features like a new steering wheel with an illuminated logo in the centre and is will support Vehicle-to-load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging support. The new car is also expected to offer up to 500 km of driving range on a single charge.

Chandra further added, “With a robust SUV DNA at its core, and a plethora of new-age materials, features and interfaces, we are confident that this Coupe Concept will redefine mainstream SUV design. Furthermore, with the concept Curvv, we now enter the Generation 2 EV architecture which will further enhance the adoption of EVs in India by overcoming the current barriers. With this new architecture, we will strengthen the key pillars of Range, Performance and Technology, while retaining Safety and Reliability as hygiene offerings.”

Concept Curvv powertrain and safety features:

The new SUV will be based on Tata Motors’s generation 2 EV architecture and will be more advanced, flexible and capable compared to the company’s current offerings. The platform also affords multi-powertrain options as the architecture could also be crafted to deliver a higher range while retaining the credibility and reliability standards set by the Ziptron powered generation 1 vehicles.

In addition to this, the domestic automaker also said that all-wheel drive could also be offered in future according to market demand. Features like connected car technology would be offered as standard.

