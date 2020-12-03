Tata Nexon EV achieves 2,000 sales milestone in 10 months since launch

Electric vehicles are making significant progress in the country. In fact, the battery-powered Tata Nexon EV, which is at the forefront of the electric vehicle movement, recently achieved a milestone of sorts. More than 2,000 units of the Tata Nexon EV were sold in a little over 10 months, making it one of the best-selling electric cars in India.

Tata Nexon EV was launched earlier this year. Tata Motors had sold the 1000th Nexon EV back in August and in the three months since then around 1200 more units have been sold. The lifetime sales of the Nexon EV reached 2200 units in November.

"This is a moment of great pride for us and those working with us in our journey to accelerate the adoption of EVs in India. The Tata Nexon EV, since launch, has captured the imagination of the entire nation and has consistently led the way for the electric vehicle segment. Offering thrilling performance, connected drive experience with zero emissions and at attractive pricing, the Nexon EV has found widespread acceptance among its customers," said Shailesh Chandra, President of the Passenger Vehicle Business Unit at Tata Motors.

Earlier, Tata Motors had hiked the selling price of its battery-powered Nexon SUV by Rs 26,000. Tata Nexon EV was launched in three different trims - XM, XZ+, XZ+ Lux. While, since its launch, the price of the XM trim has remained static at Rs 13,99 lakh, the prices of XZ+ and XZ+ Lux have shifted. XZ+ is now priced at Rs 15.25 lakh while XZ+ Lux is at Rs 16.25 lakh. These are all ex-showroom prices.

Tata Nexon EV runs on a 30.2 kWh battery which supplies electricity to an electric motor producing 127 PS of maximum power and 245 Nm of peak torque. Tata Nexon EV is capable of going from 1 kmph to 100 kmph in just 9.9 seconds. The EV has an ARAI-certified full-charge range of 312 km.

Other key feature highlights of Tata Nexon EV include - dual-pod headlamps, LED tail lights, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It also includes - push-button start, reverse parking camera, rain-sensing wipers, electric sunroof, leather-wrapped steering wheel, climate control, and a wearable key.

