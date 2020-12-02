Tata Motors share rises 4% on strong November sales

Tata Motors share rose nearly 4% today after the Indian auto firm reported a 21% rise in sales for November. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 186.75, rising 3.92%. The share opened with a gain of 2.45% at Rs 184.10 against previous close of Rs 179.70 on BSE.

Tata Motors share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The share has gained 0.76% in a year and risen 15.84% since the beginning of this year. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 57,439 crore. The large cap share has gained 40.38% in one month.

Total vehicles sales (domestic and international) grew 21 per cent in November to 49,650 units against 41,124 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales rose 26 per cent to 47,859 vehicles in November, from 30,857 units sold in November 2019.

Domestic passenger vehicles sales climbed 108 per cent to 21,641 units as compared to 10,400 units in the year-ago month. However, total commercial vehicle sales (including exports) declined 9 per cent to 27,982 units in November 2020 as against 30,588 units earlier.

Domestic commercial vehicles sales dipped 5 per cent to 26,218 units in November from 27,657 vehicles sold in the same month of 2019.

Meanwhile, market indices opened on a bullish note but gave up early gains on Wednesday tracking mixed cues from global equities amid profit booking. Sensex was trading 90 points lower at 44,577 and Nifty was falling 14 points at 13,095.

