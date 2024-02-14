Tata Nexon facelift gets 5-star rating in GNCAP crash test; check details

Tata Motors' all-new Nexon (ICE) model has been awarded a 5-star rating by Global NCAP for both adult and child occupant protection. This places Tata's entire SUV range at the top when it comes to safety standards in India, according to Global NCAP.

The new Nexon model's safety features, include six airbags, electronic stability program, and a 360-degree surround view system.

Tata Nexon Crash test highlights

Adult Protection: The Nexon scored 32.22 out of 34 for adult protection. The tests showed good protection for the driver's and passenger's head, neck, and knee. The chest area received an adequate protection rating in the frontal impact test.

Child Protection: The Nexon also performed well in the child protection section, scoring 44.52 out of 49. The seats for both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old were installed facing rearwards and were able to fully prevent any exposure to the head during the frontal impact test.

Additional Features: The Nexon now comes standard with an electronic stability program, and its performance was found to be acceptable according to the latest requirements.

Price Range: The 2023 Nexon facelift is priced between Rs 8.14 lakh and Rs 15.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

