Tesla delivers record 3,08,600 cars in Q4, beats estimates

Tesla Inc said on Sunday it had delivered a record 3,08,600 electric cars to customers in the fourth quarter of 2021, well above Wall Street estimates, thanks to a production ramp-up at the electric-car maker's Shanghai factory.

Analysts had expected Tesla to deliver 2,63,026 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

Tesla said it sold a total of 2,96,850 Model 3 compact cars and Model Y sport-utility vehicles to customers in the fourth quarter.

It delivered a combined 11,750 Model S and Model X vehicles, an improvement from 9,275 in the third quarter. Analysts were expecting Tesla to deliver 12,879 Model S and Model X cars.

