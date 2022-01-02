Tesla delivers record 3,08,600 cars in Q4, beats estimates

scorecardresearch
Tesla Inc said on Sunday it had delivered a record 3,08,600 electric cars to customers in the fourth quarter of 2021, well above Wall Street estimates, thanks to a production ramp-up at the electric-car maker's Shanghai factory.

Analysts had expected Tesla to deliver 2,63,026 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

Tesla said it sold a total of 2,96,850 Model 3 compact cars and Model Y sport-utility vehicles to customers in the fourth quarter.

It delivered a combined 11,750 Model S and Model X vehicles, an improvement from 9,275 in the third quarter. Analysts were expecting Tesla to deliver 12,879 Model S and Model X cars.

