Tesla opens first destination charging station in Delhi

Tesla has expanded its charging footprint in India with the inauguration of its first Destination Charging Station in North India at Nexus Select CITYWALK mall in New Delhi. The new facility features six 11 kW AC Destination Chargers located in the P1 parking area, allowing Tesla owners to charge their vehicles while shopping or dining.

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With the commissioning of the Delhi facility, Tesla now operates six charging locations across India, comprising 20 Superchargers and 20 Destination Chargers. The company’s charging network spans Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, as it gradually builds infrastructure ahead of expanding vehicle deliveries in the country.

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Alongside the charging station, Tesla has also opened a temporary pop-up store at Nexus Select CITYWALK from July 6 to July 10. Visitors can experience the newly launched Model Y L and the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive through guided walkarounds, test drives and product demonstrations.

The newly introduced Model Y L is a six-seat, three-row all-wheel-drive SUV with a claimed WLTP range of up to 681 km and a 0-100 kmph time of 5 seconds. It is priced from ₹61.99 lakh. Meanwhile, the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 500 km, seats five passengers, and is priced from ₹50.89 lakh. Tesla said both models have received top safety ratings from global agencies including NHTSA, IIHS, Euro NCAP, ANCAP and C-IASI.

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Tesla said home charging support is now available across all states in India, enabling customers to install charging infrastructure at their residences. Both the Model Y L and Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive are available for booking through Tesla’s official website.

The EV maker currently operates Tesla Experience Centers in Delhi (Aerocity), Gurugram, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai, supporting its growing retail and after-sales presence in the Indian market.