Ola Electric shares extend fall, tumble over 6%; here's what's weighing on the stock

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd extended their losses for a second straight session in Monday's trade, falling 6.45 per cent to hit a low of Rs 41.60. The stock remains under the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework on both BSE and NSE. Exchanges place stocks under the ASM framework to alert investors about heightened price volatility and encourage caution while trading.

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The decline comes even as the company has reported operational improvements, while investors continue to monitor its execution, profitability and after-sales service closely.

Recently, the pure-play electric vehicle (EV) maker said its VAHAN registrations for the June quarter of FY27 nearly doubled on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

"Ola Electric today announced that it registered 43,719 vehicles in Q1 FY27, nearly doubling from 22,252 vehicles in Q4 FY26, according to VAHAN data. The quarter concluded with 16,144 registrations in June 2026, reflecting sustained business momentum and the company's strongest monthly performance in recent quarters," the company said in a BSE filing.

"The strong sequential growth demonstrates continued improvement in retail execution, customer demand and product availability, building on the operational initiatives undertaken over the last few quarters. June's performance further reinforces the positive trajectory seen through the quarter, as the company continues to strengthen its position in India's fast-growing electric two-wheeler market," it added.

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Separately, last month, Ola Electric informed exchanges that its subsidiary had received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for its indigenously developed LFP 46100 cylindrical cell, marking a milestone in its battery manufacturing ambitions.

Commenting on the stock, Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said, "Ola Electric remains aggressive in expansion and battery manufacturing plans, but the company is still facing concerns around service quality, execution and profitability."

He added, "Investors should closely monitor sales figures, margin improvement, and progress in expanding its product portfolio. Long-term prospects remain linked to India's growing EV adoption, but sustained earnings growth and operational performance will be crucial for the stock to maintain its recovery."

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said the stock's elevated volatility makes it suitable only for investors with a high-risk appetite.

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Meanwhile, market veteran Arun Kejriwal said Ola Electric's ongoing cell development efforts could provide the company with a competitive edge over the longer term.

From a short-term perspective, Virat Jagad, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said, "The stock shows constructive price action, consolidating above its 200-day EMA, placed at Rs 40.90, with stabilising volumes. A fresh entry is suggested only above Rs 49 level to confirm a breakout. For existing positions, keep a stop loss placed at Rs 39.50."