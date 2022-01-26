Tork Motors launches e-motorcycle KRATOS, KRATOS-R; starts at Rs 1.08 lakh

Bharat Forge-backed electric two-wheeler maker Tork Motors on Wednesday said it has launched its electric motorcycle KRATOS, along with a variant KRATOS-R, priced at Rs 1.08 lakh and Rs 1.23 lakh (effective ex-showroom Pune post subsidy) respectively.

The company said bookings of KRATOS can be made online through its website and delivery will commence from April 2022.



KRATOS is equipped with a 4kWh battery which has a range of 120 km and can accelerate (0-40 kmph) within 4 secs along with a maximum speed of 100 kmph, the company said in a statement.

On the other hand, KRATOS-R has 9 kWh battery and can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 3.5 secs and has a maximum speed of 105 kmph.

The company said KRATOS comes with a home charger and can be charged easily by installing a charging plug at home.

KRATOS-R has features such as geofencing, find my vehicle function, motor walk assist, crash alert, track mode analytics, smart charge analysis and vacation mode.

Tork Motors said it plans to install a network of charging stations, called T NET around the city for the ease and connectivity of riders, it added.

Customers of Kratos-R can access Tork Motor's T NET without any charge for a period of two years.

"We believe our rigorously tested product will be a gamechanger in the mobility segment, that will not only benefit our customers in making an informed choice but also offer financial benefits such as saving money on fuel," said Kapil Shelke, Founder-CEO, Tork Motors.

The company said it will launch the bike pan-India in a phased manner.

In phase one, starting from Pune, the bike is being launched in Hyderabad, Bangalore , Chennai, Ahmedabad and Delhi while in phase two, the plans are to launch it across 100 cities, it said.