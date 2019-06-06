Toyota Glanza launched in India at Rs 7.22 lakh; here're the details

Toyota India has launched its newest hatchback, Glanza, in partnership with Maruti Suzuki in India with prices starting at Rs 7.22 lakh. Toyota Glanza 2019 is a rebranded version version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift, which was launched in India on January 2019. The new Glanza is identical to the Baleno barring a few cosmetic changes. The Toyota Glanza is available in two, G and V, which are based on the Baleno's Zeta and Alpha trims respectively. The car also has three engine-gearbox options.

The product of Toyota-Maruti Suzuki collaboration, Glanza will be made at the Maruti Suzuki's plant in Manesar. The only differentiating factor between the Toyota Glanza and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is the front grille design. Everything else is similar to the Baleno facelift. Glanza gets the LED projector headlamps with DRLs and two-tone alloy wheels. At the back, there are LED tail-lamps as well.

On the inside, the Glanza borrows the Baleno's SmartPlay Studio and calls it 'Smart Playcast'. Maruti Suzuki WagonR was the first to introduce the system in January 2019. There are ample safety features in Glanza borrowed from the Baleno facelift including dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors with camera.

Under the hood, Toyota Glanza is powered by the same set of 1.2-litre petrol engines seen on the Baleno that makes 90PS and 113Nm in the base-spec G variant. The top V variant is powered by the 1.2-litre engine that churns out 83PS and 113Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox.

The new Toyota Glanza takes on not just Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz and upcoming Tata Altroz, but also Baleno. Glanza will also come with a 3 year and 1 lakh km warranty as standard, while Maruti offers a 2 year and 40,000km warranty for the Baleno facelift.

As far as pricing is concerned, Toyota Glanza is priced higher than the Toyota Etios. Glanza can be had in four configurations - G MT Smart Hybrid (Rs 7.22 lakh), G CVT (Rs 8.30 lakh), V MT (Rs 7.58 lakh) and V CVT (Rs 8.90 lakh).

