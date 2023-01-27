Toyota Innova Crysta 2023 bookings open at Rs 50,000; check features, other details

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the opening of bookings for its new Innova Crysta model in India. Innova was first introduced in the year 2005. The new Innova Crysta model features an enhanced front fascia as the company tries to compete with SUVs in the same segment with more buth appearance.

Toyota Innova Crysta Bookings and Availability

Starting today the new Toyota Innova Crysta bookings are open for Rs 50,000. Customers can now book at the dealer outlets as well as online on www.toyotabharat.com. The New Innova Crysta is available in four grades G, GX, VX & ZX and in five colors – White Pearl Crystal Shine, Superwhite, Silver, Attitude Black and Avant Garde Bronze.

Range of Powertrains

The launch of the new Innova Crysta closely follows the recently launched Innova HyCross, which has tried to imbine the SUV DNA in the MPV segment. The Innova HyCross is available in petrol and strong Hybrid Electric powertrains. The commencement of bookings for the New Innova Crysta caters to those who prefer to have a diesel powertrain.

Toyota Innova Crysta Safety

The Toyota Innova Crysta is equipped with a 2.4L diesel engine and a 5-speed manual transmission with Eco and Power drive modes. Safety is prioritized with features such as 7 SRS airbags, front and rear parking sensors, vehicle stability control, hill-start assist control, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), brake assist (BA), 3-point seatbelt, and headrest for improved safety.

Toyota Innova Crysta Features

The car comes with a digital display, 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, smart entry system, seat back table, TFT MID with detailed drive information, leather seat color options in black and camel tan, ambient illumination, and one-touch tumble second-row seats. In addition, the vehicle offers a smart Playcast 8-inch touchscreen audio system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay.

Commenting on the announcement, Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “The iconic Innova’s journey in India has been dotted with milestones since its launch in 2005. Apart from being an undisputed segment leader, this vehicle, in all its avatars has been immensely appreciated across the country and has cemented the Quality, Durability and Reliability attributes of Toyota in the Indian market. As we open the bookings for the New Innova Crysta Diesel today, we would like to share with our customers that their favourite MPV is now available in four grades. This vehicle is a perfect choice for customers preferring a rugged and practical vehicle, well known for its unparalleled comfort and safety.