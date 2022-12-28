Innova HyCross SUV prices, variants, colour options revealed: Check complete list

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the prices for its new Innova HyCross, which will be available in India at an ex-showroom price range of Rs 18,30,000 to Rs 28,97,000. The new vehicle was unveiled in November 2022, and bookings have been open since then. The Innova HyCross comes in a self-charging hybrid electric version with a grade name of ZX(O), which is priced at Rs 28,97,000. The new Toyota Hycross SUV is expected to be a popular choice among car buyers in India due to its new SUV-like design language and fuel efficiency.

Variants and Prices (all prices ex-showroom)

Toyota Innova ZX(O): Rs 28,97,000

Toyota Innova ZX: Rs 28,33,000

Toyota Innova VX 8S: Rs 24,06,000

Toyota Innova VX 7S: Rs 24,01,000

Toyota Innova GX 8S: Rs 19,20,000

Toyota Innova GX 7S: Rs 19,15,000

Toyota Innova G 8S: Rs 18,35,000

Toyota Innova G 7S: Rs 18,30,000

Innova Colour Options

The Innova HyCross is available in several exterior colors including Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Avant Grade Bronze Metallic, and Blackish Ageha Glass Flake. It has black interiors, as well as two additional interior color options: Chestnut & Black and Dark Chestnut.

Toyota Innova HyCross Features

The Innova HyCross is expected to get 5th generation self-charging hybrid electric system with a TNGA 2.0 litre 4-cylinder gasoline engine and a monocoque frame with an e-drive sequential shift. The car provides a maximum power output of 137 kW (183.7 HP) and a fuel economy of 23.24 kmpl.

The vehicle also offers a TNGA 2.0-litre 4-cylinder gasoline engine mated to a direct shift CVT in select grades, delivering an output of 129 kW (171.6 HP) and fuel economy of 16.13 kmpl.