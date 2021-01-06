Toyota launches next-gen Fortuner at Rs 30-37.43 lakh in India

Japanese auto major Toyota Kirloskar Motor Ltd on Wednesday launched the next-generation version of its premium SUV Fortuner Legender at Rs 29.98-37.43 lakh. It also added a new feature-rich version, Legender, to the line up at Rs 37.58 lakh.

Equipped with a 2.8-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed automatic and manual transmission, and a 2.7-litre petrol engine with a 6-speed automatic and 5-speed manual transmission, it has a peak power of 204 PS power and 500 NM of torque (with automatic transmission, the manual has 420 NM torque).

One of Toyota's bestselling models in India, Fortuner has a commanding 53 per cent market share in its segment. Since its launch in 2009, more than 170,000 units of the vehicle have been sold in the country till date.

"For more than a decade, the Fortuner has proven itself to be the most dependable SUV becoming the top-most choice for customers across every corner of the country. The Fortuner witnessed demand despite the effects of the pandemic on the economy," said Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director, TKM. "I am confident the new Fortuner and exclusive new Legender with their bold styling, advanced features and rugged frame structure will offer value, versatility and superiority attracting many existing customers to upgrade while bringing in a new set of customers to the Toyota family."

The new Fortuner boasts of new exterior features like a new Front Grille, Sculpted Side-pontoon Shaped Bumper, new Headlamp Design with LED line guide, Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) and Multi-Axis spoke Alloy wheels. On the inside, the company has added suction-based Seat ventilation system (Front Row) and a larger Smart Playcast Touchscreen Audio with Android Auto/Apple Carplay and a JBL 11 speaker with subwoofer system [4X4 variants only].

It also comes with Auto Limited Slip Differential (Auto-LSD) that enables maximum power without breaking traction, Variable Flow Control (VFC) Power Steering that allows customers to dynamically change steering dynamics with drive modes [Eco, Normal, Sport] and Front Clearance Sonar to safely navigate when parking in tight spaces.

The 4X4 (AT and MT) variants also get Lockable Differential as an additional feature.

"The new Fortuner is born out of our understanding of customer feedback. The idea was to enhance the toughness of the vehicle and give it a powerful presence and distinctiveness like no other," said Yoshiki Konishi, Chief Engineer, Toyota Motor Corporation.

"Our enhancements were more than just skin deep; we have also upgraded the engine by introducing a new heavy-duty Turbo, designed for powerful performance, and improved frictional efficiency. As a result, the Fortuner Automatic now puts out 500Nm. of torque, making it the best in the segment. For the Legender, we have brought in a sense of exclusivity in the design language and style. The bold proportions and advanced features make it look cooler and modernised, giving it a true premium stance and outlook. We are confident customers will appreciate the tweaks we have introduced specifically for the Indian market," said Konishi.

