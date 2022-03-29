Triumph India launches Tiger Sport 660 at Rs 8.95 lakh; check specs, mileage

British motorcycle maker Triumph, on Tuesday, launched its most affordable bike in the Tiger line-up, ‘Tiger Sport 660,’ in India at an introductory price of Rs 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tiger Sport 660, which is an adventure sports tourer motorcycle based on the company’s already available Trident 660, is Rs 1.50 lakh more expensive than its sibling.

In India, Triumph also claimed that Trident 660 is the bestselling entry-level roadster in its category and the company’s second highest-selling model, after the Triumph Street Twin. Deliveries for the new Tiger Sport 660 is likely to begin from the end of April 2022.

The new Tiger will be offered in three colour options - Lucerne Blue & Sapphire Black, Graphite with Sapphire Black, and Korosi Red & Graphite. The company claims that the fuel consumption of the new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 stands at 22.2 kmpl.

In India, the company’s Tiger line-up consists of the 850 Sport and Tiger 900. In addition to this, the company also plans to launch its hi-performance Tiger 1200 soon in India. The Tiger Sport 660 is expected to go up against the likes of Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT.

Triumph, to make the Tiger Sport 660 better suited to the long haul, has provided the bike with an adjustable windscreen. In terms of design, the new Tiger Sport 660 comes with a LED headlamp with an air vent and features a sculpted fuel tank with 17.2 litres capacity along with a radiator cowl.

The new motorcycle uses a steel perimeter frame similar to the Trident 660, but with a longer subframe to offer more seating room and luggage as an optional extra. The bike’s suspension setup uses 41mm separate function upside-down forks and a mono-shock unit with remote hydraulic preload adjustment, both Showa sourced.

Interestingly, the Tiger Sport 660’s rake angle has also been tweaked to give it slightly sharper handling and to offset the extra weight, which is around 17kg more than the Trident. In terms of stopping power, the bike sports Nissin’s dual discs callipers at the front and a single disc calliper at the rear.

In terms of engine, Tiger Sport 660 gets the same powertrain as Triumph Trident 660, a 660cc inline-three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 81 hp of power and 64 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain comes paired with a six-speed transmission with an assist and slipper clutch.

As a part of its electronics suite, Tiger Sport 660 comprises two selectable ride modes (for both road and rain), switchable traction control, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), an LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and a fully-LED set-up for illumination.