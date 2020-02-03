TVS iQube Electric Scooter; here's all you need to know

TVS Motors launched its first electric scooter TVS iQube last week. This TVS e-scooter has a top speed of 78 km/h. The scooter was launched at Rs 1.15 lakh. The scooter also has a dedicated app - TVS iQube App - just like several e-vehicles nowadays. Here's a primer on the details about the all new TVS iQube:

Design specs

The design of the TVS iQube is kept simple in order to appeal to all age groups. For now, this e-scooter is available in only white colour. The latest TVS scooter features crystal clear LED headlamps as well as LED tail lamps. The Q-park assist feature offers assistance in forward and backward parking. The latest scooter by TVS also has ample storage space. A USB port for charging is also offered in this e-scooter.

Performance

The TVS e-scooter has a maximum speed of 78 kmph. The scooter can travel upto 75 kmph on full charge. The TVS iQube is powered by three Li-ion battery packs backed by a dedicated BMS. This dedicated BMS comes with a 3 year/ 50,000 km warranty. The motor has a peak output of 4.4 kW. TVS claims that the latest e-scooter can go from 0-40 in just 4.2 seconds. This scooter offers a peak torque of 140 Nm.

Charging

The TVS iQube can be charged anywhere as it comes with a dedicated home charging unit. You can also view the status of your scooter while on charge on the TVS iQube App. In case you are on the go and the battery of the e-scooter is about to die, the TVS iQube App can guide you to the nearest charging station.

Connectivity features

TVS iQube offers a host of connectivity features under TVS SmartXConnect. The latest TVS e-scooter has in-built Bluetooth and telematics enabled devices. You can also download the TVS iQube app from both Google Play store and Apple's App store. Connectivity features offered include navigation assist, remote charge status, geofencing, incoming call alerts and smart statistics.

Availability and pricing

The TVS iQube is priced at Rs 1,15,000 (ex-Showroom). Currently, the scooter is available only in Bengaluru. Apart from 10 dealerships in Bengaluru, the scooter can also be booked from the official TVS website. The customers will also get attractive EMI options and a 1 year subscription service to purchase the TVS iQube.

