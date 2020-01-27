TVS launches iQube Electric scooter; check out price, booking amount

India's second-largest scooter manufacturer TVS Motor Company has launched iQube Electric scooter marking its venture into the electric scooter segment. TVS' iQube Electric scooter is powered by the company's electric drivetrain and next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform. It will be available in Bengaluru from January 27.

The new iQube Electric will compete with the likes of Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450 and the Okinawa Praise in the Indian electric scooter segment.

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said, "Our focus on the 'Green and Connected' youth of India, is embodied, in the first of the TVS Electric portfolio. TVS iQube Electric is a blend of an advanced electric drivetrain and the next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform," said.

TVS plans to produce 1,000 units of the vehicle every month as of now. The iQube Electric scooter will initially be sold from ten dealerships in Karnataka. The company also promises to set up ten charging points in the state.

Price and booking

The TVS iQube Electric costs Rs 1.5 lakh and can be booked on the company's official website and at select dealerships after making an advance payment of Rs 5,000.

Features

TVS' new iQube Electric scooter comes with a 4.4 kW electric motor and has a top speed of 78 kmph. The scooter gets its juices from a 4.5 kWh Li-ion battery, which provides a range of 75 km on Eco-mode and can be charged fully in five hours.

iQube Electric has a TFT screen as a dashboard for features like navigation, incoming call alerts, SMS alerts, charge and speed indicators. The new iQube Electric comes with built-in SIM, USB charging and Bluetooth connectivity support.

Other features of the electric scooter are regenerative braking, geo-fencing, range indication, smart ride statistics, and parking assist.

