TVS launches Apache RTR 180 Race Edition priced at Rs 83,233; here's what's new

The Apache RTR 180 Race Edition is here. The hunky racing edition of the Apache has been launched by the TVS Motor Company and is priced at Rs 83,233 (ex-showroom Delhi). This particular variant of the RTR flaunts in Pearl White base colour with racing inspired graphics with other features like digital dashboard and TVS' trademark rim sticker on alloy wheels.

TVS claims that the Race Edition's styling is based on racing carbon fibre theme, which is unique and which denotes light-weight attributes and racing intent. The digital dashboard has a blue backlit display that shows 0-60 kmph speed recorder, lap timer, service indicator and others. It also has a new 3D TVS logo and TVS branded rim badging on the alloy wheels.

The Apache RTR 180 Race Edition comes with a 177.4 cc single-cylinder engine. It gives out 16.4 bhp maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of maximum torque at 6,500 rpm mated to a five-speed transmission. The bike reaches 60 kmph speed in merely 4 .96 seconds from standstill and a top of 114 kmph. TVS claims the 180 cc bike has the best power-to-weight ratio in its segment.

The Race Edition version of the Apache RTR bike range is not the first one launched by TVS. The Apache RTR 160 Race Edition was launched last month at Rs 79,715 (ex-showroom Delhi) and is the base variant while the twin-disc variant was priced at Rs 82,044 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The RTR 160 on which the Race Edition is based is still on sale and one should not confuse it with Apache RTR 1604V. The Apache RTR 160, like all Race Editions, comes with a Milky White Base and fuel tank that has red paint touches. It also has front mudguards and rear body panels. The fuel tank has a 3D TVS logo.

The Apache RTR 200 4V, the Race Edition's elder sibling was also launched by TVS in March. The Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition boasts Anti-Reverse Torque (A-RT) Slipper Clutch technology along with new racing inspired graphics and a fly-screen for enhanced aerodynamics. The 200 4V Race Edition comes in Carburetor EFI and Carburetor with ABS versions and is priced at Rs 95,185.