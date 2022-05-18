TVS launches new iQube e-scooters with increased range, new features; check details

The country’s third-largest motorcycle manufacturer TVS Motor Company, on Wednesday, launched the 2022 version of its electric scooter ‘iQube’ starting at Rs 98,564 (on-road Delhi, including FAME and state subsidy). The new TVS iQube claims to have a range of 140 km on a single charge and is loaded with connected features like a 7-inch TFT touchscreen with clean UI, infinity theme personalisation, voice assist and TVS iQube Alexa skillset among others.

TVS’ new e-scooter iQube has been launched in three trims - TVS iQube, iQube S and iQube ST. The bike maker has priced the iQube S at Rs 1,08,690 (on-road, Delhi, including FAME and state subsidy), but still hasn’t disclosed the cost of the ST version.

Bookings for the new three versions have already started and can be pre-booked by paying Rs 999. The company also stated that the deliveries of the new e-scooters will begin immediately. It should be noted that the TVS iQube ST is only available for pre-booking and more announcements, including the commencement of booking and delivery dates will be conveyed soon, says TVS.

Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, in a public release, said, “The launch of the new TVS iQube is a testament to our commitment of offering world-class EV technology with never-before intelligent and personalised connected experience. TVS Motor has been investing in electric technologies for more than ten years now, and TVS iQube has provided thousands of our customers with an unparalleled electric riding experience. TVS Motor will continue to scale new benchmarks in connected mobility and EV with our innovations and advanced technology offerings.”

TVS first launched its e-scooter in the domestic market two years back and claims that it has completed three crore kilometres of electric commute on the Indian roads. TVS has managed to sell 11,886 units of iQube, with an average monthly volume of 991 units, in the past twelve months.

Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President - Future Mobility, TVS Motor Company, said, “The exciting all-new TVS iQube series provides more choice to a large group of customers. The new TVS iQube series packs higher range plus multiple charging options and comes with class-leading display and UI options. Additionally, it is loaded with the new age connected features, applications and connected on-device experience."

TVS will be offering its new e-scooters in 11 colours and with 3 charging options. The company also promises to complement its new products by providing services through its network support, a dedicated relationship manager, and a digital ecosystem.

“We have developed the new TVS iQube through our extensive R&D and validation process, to further strengthen TVS Motor’s quality promise. We also firmly believe that with our far-reaching network and ecosystem we will deliver superior customer satisfaction and assurance,” Saxena added.

Options of plug-and-play carry along off-board chargers with 950W and 650W capacity and with charging times of 3 hours and 4.5 hours are also available with TVS iQube ST and TVS iQube S. Interestingly, the range of all three new iQube variants is higher as against the previous model which offers 75 km of range on a single charge.

TVS iQube ST

TVS iQube ST, which is the top-of-the-line variant, gets a 5.1 kWh battery pack and delivers 140 km of on-road range per charge. It also comes equipped with a 7-inch TFT touch screen with 5-way joystick interactivity, music control, notifications, 4G telematics and OTA updates.



TVS iQube ST will be available in four colour options and comes with 1.5kW fast-charging support as well as 32 litres of under-seat storage.



TVS iQube S

The TVS iQube S variant comes with a 3.4 kWh battery and delivers a 100 km on-road range per charge. This e-scooter also gets a 7-inch TFT, with 5-way joystick controls, music control, theme personalisation, and vehicle health notifications. The TVS iQube S is available in four colours.



TVS iQube

The base version of TVS iQube comes with the same 3.4 kWh battery as the S trim and delivers a similar 100 km range per charge. However, it only gets a 5-inch TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation assist. The TVS iQube’s base variant is available in only three colours.