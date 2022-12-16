TVS Motor launches RR 310, RTR 200 4V in Mexico with race-inspired design

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of the TVS RR 310 and TVS RTR 200 4V at the Expo Moto in Mexico. The company claims these motorcycles are designed for racing enthusiasts and are equipped with features such as Throttle-by-Wire technology, a 5-inch Vertical TFT Multi-Information Race Computer with Control Cubes, Bluetooth-enabled SmartXonnect, and four ride modes.

TVS RR 310

The motorcycle gets Throttle-by-Wire technology and the 5-inch Vertical TFT Multi-Information Race Computer with Control Cubes, Bluetooth Enabled SmartXonnectTM and 4 ride modes namely. These ride modes will allow the rider to choose the performance of the vehicle according to different riding conditions and achieve optimized performance.

TVS RTR 200 4V

TVS RR 310 and RTR 200 4V get a racing make over



It comes with different race graphics along with an all-new LED headlamp with claw-styled position lamps. The RTR series is enabled with Race Tuned-Fuel injection 'RT-Fi' technology. It features an in-built GTT - Glide Through Traffic capability for low-speed urban riding.

Both models are being introduced in Mexico as part of TVS Motor Company's expansion plans in the market. In Mexico, the bikes will be imported by Grupo Motomex, a 63-year-old group. It has been an importer for TVS Motor Company for the past 12 years.

Commenting on the launch, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium at TVS Motor Company said, “We are delighted to introduce TVS RR 310 and TVS RTR 200 at the Expo Moto in Mexico. Both motorcycles have been the favourite amongst motorcycle enthusiast and is considered an ultimate track machine since its launch. With a platform like Expo Moto, we are hoping to reach out to the motorcycle enthusiasts in Mexico and give them an experience of great performance motorcycling through our products.”

Commenting on this, Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “Mexico is an important market for TVS Motor Company, and we plan to expand our offerings for the consumer base. We have recently tied up with the one of the biggest retails chains, Coppel in Mexico. With many years of commitment to building the international business portfolio, TVS Motor Company has set the benchmark in catering to diverse needs of the buyers across the globe. Expo Moto is a fantastic platform to showcase our products and marks a step towards TVS Motor Company’s long-term plans to serve the customers globally.”